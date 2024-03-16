Logitech’s Casa Pop-Up Desk arrives at Best Buy March 21st

We’ve been talking about the new-ish Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk quite a bit lately, and that’s for good reason. This rather inventive new accessory accomplishes a lot for Chromebook users all in one, tidy package and it might finally give us an accessory we’ve waited on for ChromeOS for a very, very long time. And on top of all of that, it is also certified ‘Works With Chromebook’ as well, so you can rest assured that it is built with Chromebooks in mind.

In case this is the first you are hearing about the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk, let’s quickly get you up to speed. Since the pandemic, more people are working on the go or at home, and not everyone has a house large enough for all the normal house stuff, room for the whole family, and a dedicated office. That leaves many to find a spot to work on a regular basis, and the Casa Pop-Up Desk is a helpful solution in these situations.

The concept is simple enough: in one tidy container, you have a wireless keyboard, a wireless trackpad, and space to store cables and a few other small accessories. That container also converts to a laptop stand, so when you get all your setup out and put together, you have a screen that is up at eye level and a keyboard/trackpad to use on the table. When you are done, it neatly packs away and can be stored in a bag with ease.

And the part we’re most excited for in the Casa Pop-Up Desk is the trackpad. Now that we know it is certified ‘Works With Chromebook’, we finally have a wireless trackpad solution that is built for ChromeOS. All other hardware like this over the years – the Logitech T650, for instance – has been supported only because the ChromeOS team decided to keep the drivers in play. Like the Apple Magic Trackpad 2, there’s support there, but these devices were not made specifically to work on Chromebooks.

With the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk, however, we’ll now have a trackpad solution that supports all the ChromeOS gestures and that users can feel confident about having around for the long haul. We’re excited to get our review unit in soon, but those of you waiting to pick one up in a standard brick and mortar location won’t need to wait long, either.

If you hit up Best Buy’s website, you’ll now see the black version (or Classic Chic as Logitech has named it) available for purchase with a pickup date of March 21. I checked a few different regions in the US and it seems this is the case across the board. I’d assume stock will arrive and the Casa Pop-Up Desk will be on store shelves on Thursday of next week. If it sounds interesting to you, I’d go ahead and put it in the cart and set it for pickup now. We’re frankly unsure how many of these Logitech is sending out in the first wave, but I can see quite a few of them getting snatched up in a hurry.

