Lenovo’s pocket-sized Chromebox Micro arrives at B&H

Lenovo’s super-compact Chromebox Micro that was announced at the end of 2023 has already made its way to a consumer retailer. Thanks to a tip from a few different readers, we now have a listing for the Lenovo Chromebox Micro over at B& Photo, where the device is available for purchase but does not have a shipping date currently.

Remember the hype around this device? Well, it’s definitely justified. This thing is tiny – literally the size of a smartphone, weighing in at just about a pound. Imagine all the power of a Chromebox compressed into something you can slip into your pocket or discreetly mount behind your monitor. I’m a sucker for a clean, minimalist setup, and this little guy might be the perfect centerpiece.

advertisement

Under the hood, Lenovo’s packed in a decent Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of speedy eMMC storage. Plus, it’s fanless and dust-proof, designed to handle whatever you (or a demanding workplace environment) can throw at it.

advertisement

Photo Provided by Google

The enterprise crowd, with their digital signage and kiosks, surely saw the appeal in this immediately. But what about home or office use? The possibilities are exciting if this little guy can deliver. The Chromebox Micro’s small form factor opens up many interesting options: a super streamlined workstation, a dedicated media center, or maybe even tucked away for some lightweight cloud gaming.

Availability

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is available right now at B&H with a price tag of $229 ($10 more than we originally thought.) At the time of writing, it’s listed as “New Item – Coming Soon” and it says the shipping time is not available so shipping times might be a little up in the air. I did not go through the full checkout but I did add it to my cart and get to the “Place Order” page so hopefully it won’t be too long before this device is shipping out to purchasers. If you’re not ready to pull the trigger and want to hear our thoughts first, stay tuned! We’ve got a review unit on the way, so be on the lookout for a full hands-on breakdown very soon.

advertisement