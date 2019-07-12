The Chrome Cast 18: Ready For The Next #madebyGoogle Chromebook In The Pixelbook Family

The Chrome Cast is back at it this week, and our discussion is dominated by Google’s upcoming ‘Atlas’ Chromebook that we feel sure will either be the Pixelbook 2 or at least in the Pixelbook family of devices. So many things about ‘Atlas’ are confusing and could point to various end games for Google, but we feel like we’ll get some real answers soon.

Additionally, we’re talking about yet another addition to the ‘Hatch’ family of devices that goes by the name of ‘Kled’, the release, pause, re-release, and eventual full release of Chrome OS 75, Amazon Prime Videos getting Chromecast support, and some killer deals on fantastic Chromebooks as we approach Amazon Prime Day. Enjoy!

Notable Links

