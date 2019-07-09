How To Score Massive Deals on Two Fantastic Chromebooks Up To $250 Off at Best Buy

As I said in my article yesterday, retailers are lining up deals in response to buyers being in a ‘buy it now’ mood due to the impending Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ve seen plenty of deals in the past week, and now Best Buy is jumping on the bandwagon, offering up not one, but two awesome Chromebooks for insanely good prices.

First up, we need to explain an additional $50 off you can get on any of these deals in order to fully leverage this sale price. For this extra perk, you’ll need a student account with Best Buy, not just a standard My Best Buy Membership. There’s not a ton of proof needed to get this status, so if you choose to sign up for it, we’ll just assume you are a student or you have a student in the house. If so, you can head over here and (assuming you are logged into your Best Buy Account) get student status added to your My Best Buy Membership.

Now that you have that done, you can head over here to see all the great deals on offer and additionally see the ones that qualify for the additional $50 off. Among those on offer are:

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 – $349

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (m3/4GB/128GB) – $349

$50 Off These Models: HP Chromebook x360 14 Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 HP Chromebook x2 Pixelbook



The deal on the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 and the 128GB Samsung Chromebook V2 at $349 are absolutely killer! If you are in the buying state of mind, it is very difficult to say you shouldn’t pull the trigger on either of those devices at those prices. Whether you are a student or have a student at home, either of these Chromebooks would make great tools to have around. When we’re confident at recommending either of these devices at their MSRP, $349 almost feels like you are getting away with something. Act fast, though, as Chromebook deals don’t tend to stick around too long.

