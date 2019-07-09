You Can Finally Cast Your Amazon Prime Videos

At long last, the day has finally arrived that so many Amazon Prime users will be able to cast to their Chromecast and Cast-enabled devices. In a major win for consumers, the Amazon Prime Video app just received an update and users should soon be greeted with the notification screen seen below. (Sans Daniel Tiger if you don’t have kids like me.)

I’m excited about the update because Amazon Video is creating a lot of original content as well as serving up a number of shows I can’t find on my other streaming services. I often forget to check Prime Video because the lack of castability has always agitated me enough to not bother with it.

If you are a Prime member and have been longing for Cast to come to video (like countless others) just download the Prime Video app and make sure you are up-to-date with the latest version. Now, you can cast to your heart’s content.

Honestly, it’s the little things. Right?

If you aren’t a Prime member and don’t care to be, you can still sign up for Prime Video as a stand-alone service. Test it out for 30 days with no commitment.

Try Prime Video by Amazon Shop Chromecasts at Amazon