Save Hundreds On These Monster Refurb Chromebooks w/1-year Warranty

If you’re looking to get your hands on a powerful Chromebook but you’re strapped for cash, we just stumbled across an eBay storefront just for you.

EFXDigital has a page full of refurbished Chromebooks that can save you hundreds of dollars on some of the best devices on the market. I happened across their listing for the ASUS Chromebook C302 and took a double take when I saw the price of $289.99.

Yes, it is refurbished but at that price, I was certain it had to be the bottom-of-the-barrel Pentium model that was exclusive to Best Buy for so long.

Nope.

This is, in fact, the Core m3 model and more importantly, it is the one with 8GB of RAM. If you frequent our site, you know the disdain we have for these flagship computers that come with only 4GB of memory. It’s ridiculous, seriously.

In its prime, this thing went for as much as $600 or more. Despite the lack of Linux apps, the ASUS C302 is still a powerful and beautiful device. If you don’t care about Crostini(Linux apps) on Chrome OS, the ASUS C302 will do everything you need it to and do so with ease.

On top of the crazy price, EFXDigital offers a limited 1-year warranty on their Chromebooks and that’s unheard of for refurbished models. You can check it out at the link below.

I took a closer look at the storefront and man, I’m glad I did. EFXDigital has a wide variety of Chromebooks including the Core i7 Pixelbook. It is refurbished but it’s priced $200 less than a new base model!

Yup, you can get a behemoth Core i7 Pixelbook with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe storage and a 1-year warranty for only $799. That’s insane.

Now, I’m not a huge fan of buying Chromebooks on eBay but these guys have a 99.7% positive feedback score out of nearly sixty thousand reviews. You don’t get that by selling junk or not standing behind your product.

Other notable devices include the HP Chromebook 13 G1 (Core m5 or m7) for $300 and $400 respectively as well as the OG Core i7 ASUS CN60 Chromebox for only $180.

You can check out EFXDigital at the link below and see all of their amazing deals. You can find headphones, PCs, Macbooks and so much more. Not going to lie, that Core i7 Pixelbook may be headed to my house very soon.