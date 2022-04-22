The Chrome Cast 165: Our Steam Deck is inbound & thoughts on the Acer Chromebook 514

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we begin our show by discussing the very-recent revelation that we have a Steam Deck on the way to the office! I registered for one back when the announcement first happened and got my invite email right before we began the show. Of course, I immediately purchased the device and now we wait for it to show up at the office to begin experimenting on it. Because it is Linux-based and because the Steam implementation on it is so similar to what we are getting on ChromeOS, the Steam Deck represents a very interesting bridge between games and Chromebooks that we just have to explore.

We also spend some time talking through the main points of our upcoming review of the Acer Chromebook 514. With the new MediaTek Kompanio 828 inside and a few standout hardware features, this lower-priced Chromebook impresses in person where it may look a little boring on a spec sheet. As they always say, don’t judge a book by its cover.

Notable Links