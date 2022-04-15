Win an Acer Chromebook 514

We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with MediaTek’s Victor Tyan to discuss the company’s latest processors designed for Chromebooks. MediaTek is leading the ARM-powered Chromebook race and the chipmaker is just getting warmed up. We’re just now seeing mid-range devices hit the market powered by the Kompanio 828 SoC and soon, we’ll have flagship models featuring the highly-anticipated Kompanio 1380. That chipset could close the gap between ARM-based Chromebooks and more-powerful Intel Core devices and that is very exciting indeed.

To applaud the company’s ongoing commitment to Chrome OS, we’ve teamed up with MediaTek to give one lucky winner a shiny, new Acer Chromebook 514. This model is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 828 and features a 14-inch FullHD touch display, backlit keys, and 8GB of RAM. It’s a great device for work or play and it could be yours. Here’s a quick look at what the MediaTek-powered Chromebook has to offer.

Acer Chromebook 514 key specs

Chrome OS

MediaTek Kompanio 828 SoC

Mali-G57 MC5 graphics

14″ IPS FullHD touch display (1920×1080)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB eMMC storage

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

Backlit keyboard

Acer laptop sleeve

The contest runs until April 29 and we’ll draw the winner at 10:00 AM ET. THIS IS AN INTERNATIONAL GIVEAWAY and is open to all participants ages 13 and over. Don’t forget to share this for more chances to win and stay tuned for more giveaways. You can sign up for our newsletter below so you never miss an opportunity to get in on the prizes. Good luck!!

