The Chrome Cast 163: MediaTek’s Victor Tyan on the new Kompanio Chromebook processors

For this special interview episode of The Chrome Cast, we sit down with Victor Tyan from MediaTek to discuss the new lineup of Kompanio processors coming to the Chromebook market. From entry level Kompanio 500 devices to the flagship-caliber Kompanio 1000 series, MediaTek now has an SoC for all levels of the Chrome OS ecosystem, and with solid performance and battery life, devices with MediaTek chips inside will soon be available in a wide variety of price ranges and configurations.

As part of this podcast, we’ve partnered with MediaTek to give away a brand new Chromebook with the MediaTek Kompanio 828 inside: the Acer Chromebook 514. While we’ve not yet published our review of this Chromebook, Robby can vouch for the fact that it is a workhorse with great battery, a solid keyboard and trackpad, and comes with a slim, attractive chassis.

You can get entered to win below with all sorts of ways to obtain entries. The giveaway will run until 10am EST on April 29th and the one winner will be selected and contacted directly after being chosen. You’ll have up to 48 hours to claim your prize and then we have to move on to the next name drawn, so be sure to keep an eye on your inbox on April 29th to see if you’ve won. Good luck!

Acer Chromebook 514 Giveaway – Powered by MediaTek

