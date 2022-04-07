The Chrome Cast 161: making better apps for Chromebooks with Google’s Iein Valdez

For this interview episode of The Chrome Cast, we had a chat with Iein Valdez who leads the Chrome OS Developer Relations team at Google. We talked about how he and the Chrome OS team are making things easier for developers on the platform, what developers are asking for/doing, and what improvements are being made for PWAs, Android Apps, Linux and more. It was a fantastic conversation and we hope you enjoy hearing about the ways Google is pushing development of applications in all segments from one of Google’s own.