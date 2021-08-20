The Chrome Cast 126: Vulkan working on Chromebooks and making sense of the Pixel 5a

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re welcoming our contributing writer Luke Short on the show to discuss a bit more in-depth about the discoveries he’s made getting Vulkan API support working on Chromebooks. For gaming on Chrome OS to finally arrive, Vulkan is a necessary piece of the overall puzzle. Though Luke’s work hasn’t unlocked the full Borealis (Steam gaming on Chromebooks) experience, it gets us a lot closer to testing that reality.

After the break, we dive into the great-yet-confounding Pixel 5a and discuss the good parts of the phone along with how it could find its place as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro loom in the future. With the Pixel 5a, it feels like Google has put the train back on the tracks a bit and if the new Tensor-powered phones from Google deliver as we’d expect, the future for Pixel has never looked brighter.

