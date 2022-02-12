The Chrome Cast 150: Chrome OS 98 arrives with some great new features

This week, we begin the podcast by debuting our latest giveaway: 6 Lenovo Smart Clocks with the wireless charging dock. You can check out more details on this device here, but don’t forget to get entered for your chance to win down further in this post. This time around, the giveaway will run until the end of the month and we’ll draw 6 lucky winners on February 28th at 10am.

Oh, and this is our first podcast with a video component available, too! We’ll be tweaking and honing this element as we go, but the core pieces are now in place for you to watch/listen to the podcast from this point forward. We really hope you enjoy it! Now, let’s talk about the actual podcast content a bit, shall we?

The first large segment of the show is spent talking about Chrome and Chrome OS 98 and all the new, small, useful features that have come along with them. We actually have a video that just went live highlighting a few of these things, and with the new 4-week update schedule in place, it seems that these simple feature additions could be the way of things for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, we discuss the Samsung Unpacked event and some of the noteworthy things that came from it. Of particular interest was the fact that Samsung is including 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates, surpassing Google’s own Pixel phones by a full 2 years in that regard. Samsung also made it clear that their full camera functionality for the Galaxy S22 will be available in popular apps like Instagram, Snapchat and more. In some ways, Samsung is simply besting Google at making Android an OS for the masses.

