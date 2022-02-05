Stadia reassures fans it’s not going anywhere, commits to releasing 100 more games this year

Yesterday, we published news from Business Insider that stated Google had “deprioritized” Stadia in favor of a white-label streaming platform called “Google Stream”. Basically, it’s Stadia’s infrastructure but for companies that wish to leverage it for cloud gaming without slapping the Stadia label on it. Google gets paid, and businesses like Peleton, AT&T, and even potentially to Capcom and Bungie (who was recently acquired by Sony!) so on get neat cloud gaming capabilities to boast about. Everyone’s happy, right?

Well, unfortunately, this report stated that about 80% of Stadia’s focus was on this and only about 20% was on consumers or core gamers – the audience the service was seemingly built for to begin with. In a surprising turn of events, the Stadia Twitter account did something following that Business Insider article that it’s promised to do more often – it responded clearly and immediately!

If you hear one thing, hear this: The Stadia team is working really hard on a great future for Stadia and cloud gaming.



We hope you agree, and we know the proof is in the playing. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) February 5, 2022

This was obviously a direct response to Business Insider and everyone who followed up on their article with the claims therein, including us. As you can see, the game streaming platform is “working really hard on a great future for Stadia and cloud gaming”. It followed up by stating that “the proof is in the playing”, and that it has over 100 more games coming in 2022 as well as “more feature goodness” that it can’t talk about just yet.

Whether or not the Business Insider report reflected accurate information, it would seem that it was in some ways incomplete or misunderstood. According to Patrick Seybold, a Google Spokesperson who clarified the matter to The Verge, Google’s plan was always to provide industry partners with its technology to benefit their customers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to dip on consumers and close up shop.

We announced our intentions of helping publishers and partners deliver games directly to gamers last year, and have been working toward that. The first manifestation has been our partnership with AT&T who is offering Batman: Arkham Knight available to their customers for free. While we won’t be commenting on any rumors or speculation regarding other industry partners, we are still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022. With 200+ titles currently available, we expect to have another 100+ games added to the platform this year, and currently have 50 games available to claim in Stadia Pro. Patrick Seybold, Google Spokesperson to The Verge

A lot of the comments I’ve seen going around the internet over the past 24 hours (and I have been reading them!) take note of Google’s opportunity to venture off with other companies and provide Stadia’s tech for a profit only to pour that money directly into the consumer end to bolster the service for Pro subscribers and regular gamers alike. Basically, it looks like “Google Stream” was always a part of the plan, not a fallback. Given everything that we’ve seen to date, I’m inclined to agree with this perspective!

Stadia is one of the – if not the most advanced cloud gaming structure on the market, but when it missed its end of year user base goal by nearly 25%, it had people worried that it was going to up and leave them. Add to this the fact that Google is known for “sunsetting” products and services that don’t immediately pan out for them, and you have an understandable recipe for fear and doubt.

However, the Stadia team has stated several times that it’s in it to win it. In fact, if you recall, its plan spans at least 10 years. While setting up shop, the team knew that this would be a marathon and not a race, so it assured fans upfront that it would be in the game for the long haul.

If you do the math, we’re only a bit over 2 years in on Stadia’s existence. Let’s see – that leaves…yes, that’s right. There are at least 8 more years before Google decides what to do with Stadia. Do keep in mind that cloud gaming, while not relatively new, is still very immature on the market and user adoption is still low compared to other methods of playing. Companies like Sony and Microsoft are still knee-deep in their efforts to convince people to invest in the cloud, so if we’re honest, we can’t say that anyone really knows what the heck they’re doing yet, and the metrics are hard to track and interpret.

Ask me, and I’ll say that Google got into the cloud gaming space for several reasons. First and foremost, I think that there are many passionate gamers at the company, and it has always encouraged employees to build what they want to see changed in the world. Cloud gaming has floundered a bunch until recently, and if I can be blunt, it’s kind of sucked. Sony had a golden opportunity with its Gaikai streaming tech and massive audience and catalog to be number one, and it squandered it with crap connection quality.

Outside of Nvidia’s GeForce NOW and Xbox, which both only recently became an impressive force for cloud gaming, there’s virtually no one doing it well. Google saw an opportunity to apply its incredible cloud computers in the space to make a difference and move the goalpost, inspiring publishers, developers, gamers, and investors alike – and it did just that. I would go so far as to say that Google inspired the competition to improve and pushed them to be better.

Additionally, Google has always been innovative, even to a fault. It’s been first to market with many concepts way before they were accepted or fully developed (rest in peace, Google+…), and it knows how to see if the needle is moving. It wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t great at business strategy on a massive scale.

This is why so many things get axed before the customers are ready to say goodbye to them. I think Google knows way before we do how something is performing, and despite its appeal, the data speaks louder. While Stadia has underperformed on the goals that Google set for it, it has a rabid and loyal fanbase, and the future of cloud gaming remains an oyster that the tech giant is heavily invested and interested in tapping into.

I believe that the way the Stadia team has handled backlash, user feedback both positive and negative, and how it’s followed up by improving the service based on it all is a masterclass in customer service that the whole of Google can learn from. Anyone who knows how the giant operates will know that Stadia is the standout under the umbrella, and I hope that other divisions within Google will draw energy, inspiration and even tactics from it.

What I do know for sure at this time is that whether or not Stadia eventually shutters, be it a year or two from now or 10 years from now, its DNA will undoubtedly carry on. Whether we play “Stadia” games or “Google Stream” titles, I don’t think true fans will really care. What’s important is that they will be playing on the very best infrastructure with a team that’s dedicated to providing the best experience. I also foresee the Stadia team being the catalyst for how Google as a company completely transforms its approach and connection to its users. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have 50 Stadia Pro titles to go play – happy gaming!

#Stadia100