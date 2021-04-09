The Chrome Cast 107: Pixel Watch, Pixel Phone and Google I/O returns

This week on The Chrome Cast, our entire show revolves around Google hardware. From the leaks of the Pixel Watch to the interesting saga of the Pixel 5a to the Pixel 6 and it’s Google-made silicon, this week we’re all-in on upcoming stuff that is made by Google. In addition to talking through solid leaks from this week, we also spend a bit of time recapping the importance of ARM and custom silicon when it comes to Chromebooks, too. Oh, and we can’t forget: Google I/O is back this year, all virtual, and coming at us quick on May 18th.

