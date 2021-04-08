Apparently we’ll see some leaked images of Google’s Pixel Watch later today

Over on Twitter, Jon Prosser has given us all a bit of a tease about a device many have been pining for in the form of simple tweet. There are no pictures, no videos, and no details just yet, but the tweet clearly says we should expect all of that later today via his YouTube Channel, Front Page Tech. For those unfamiliar, Jon has been around YouTube for quite some time and has in recent history become quite the leaker of tech products. His track record is quite stellar, so if he has intel on an upcoming piece of hardware, chances are it is real and it is on-point.

images of the upcoming pixel watch (codenamed: rohan) tomorrow on fpt — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 8, 2021

All we know at this point is that a Pixel Watch might finally happen and that it has a codename of ‘Rohan’. That’s not much to go on, but compared with what we’ve had over the years surrounding the much-desired Pixel Watch, this is pretty substantial. Assuming we get a few images of a prototype or something this afternoon, it might finally be time to get excited about what Google could be doing in the smart watch space.

Keep in mind that we’re fairly certain that Google will be unveiling the Pixel 6 this fall and it will come with Google’s own custom chips inside, so this could be a great time for the company to finally get around to launching their own watch. Add to this the acquisition of Fitbit and you might have a Pixel-branded take on a fitness tracker on the way from Google, and I’d argue that it could be a very important piece to Google’s hardware strategy if done right.

If Google can fix up the Pixel Buds, launch a clean and simple watch and finally have a custom processor for their in-house phones, I can see a bunch of Android fans going the all-Google route this fall. As we’ve always said around here at Chrome Unboxed, Google makes great hardware that feels a touch better to use than just about everything else. If the new Pixel phones can deliver with custom silicon, the new Pixelbuds can keep a better connection, and the Pixel Watch can show up with useful features, Google’s hardware division could finally get a big win in the mobile space this fall. Who’s excited?