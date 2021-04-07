The new ‘Pixel Buds A’ just leaked in an email that Google sent out

Whoops! Google just sent out a Nest email yesterday that may have accidentally included its new ‘Pixel Buds A’. You know, the new earbuds that they’re developing with their newly acquired 3D audio company Dysonics? The buds that may have a sweet price thanks to their ‘A’ branding, and may completely fix the odd and annoying audio cut-outs that the current generation has issues with? Yeah, those ones.

As you can see from the snipped image of the email I received, Google is promoting ‘one whole family’ of devices, accessories, and subscriptions that are built to help you ‘do more’. It says ‘Discover how Google devices work even better together’. While it includes a green Pixel, a Nest Hub Max, and a Nest Aware subscription icon, the image for ‘Accessories’ is peculiar. At first, I thought it was a regular pair of Pixel Buds, but upon closer inspection, I realized a few things.

First, it’s hard to tell, but the buds and the inside of the case are, in fact, made up of a green color, not black. While it seems like it could just be a different shade of black to contrast it from the backdrop of the pitch-black background, I actually used an eyedropper tool in Photoshop on the photo in order to make the feature image for this article – it’s totally a navy green-looking color!

Additionally, instead of featuring the light indicator for the device on the inside of the case and at the bottom-front of the outside of the case, the image below features a white indicator that shines through the plastic at the top-front of the case on the outside. That’s definitely not a regular pair of Pixel Buds! I actually had to go and pick up my own pair in order to do a double-take and make sure I wasn’t imagining things.

Lastly, I would like to say that the case for the new buds looks ever-so-slightly elongated with a more oval base, but I can’t be certain. The current generation looks a bit more rounded off at the bottom with a shorter vertical design. Either way, aside from that, not much looks to be changed on the outside, but of the changes we do see, they’re certainly an improvement on the current design. I would say that because most of the changes seem to be internal, with the battery and power being increased, and the potential for 3D spatial audio sensors in the left and right earbuds more than likely being present, Google’s focus for its hardware is maturing (I hope). Despite the email leak, the Pixel Buds A still largely remain a mystery, but due to their appearance, I imagine we’re not far off from an announcement.