Google I/O 2021 is going virtual and the internet already uncovered the dates

Last year was a pretty big bummer when it came to Google I/O. At the annual developer event, Google tends to explain a bit about where things are headed from a software direction and it also serves as a jumping off point for a few new pieces of hardware. Suffice it to say, in 2020, none of this took place. The event went from an online-only affair to completely cancelled and we were all collectively saddened by the way things worked out. It was the right move – sure – but it didn’t make the sting of early pandemic life any better. At the time, I just don’t think we were ready for so much to change so fast.

Regardless, things changed quickly and we were all left a bit curious as to how Google would announce all the info that generally comes from I/O each year. From Android to Chrome OS to Assistant, there is a ton to cover on what’s coming and what both developers and users alike have should expect for the rest of the year from Google. Without I/O as a launch pad, 2020 felt like a very strange year for Google’s hardware and software divisions, but thankfully we’ll be back on track this year.

I/O is back and we’re virtual

According to a recent post from Google Developers on Twitter, it it that time of year again where Google hides details about the upcoming I/O event behind fun puzzles and, as always, there are smart people on Twitter who have already cracked all the codes (SPOLERS AHEAD). In just the second step of the puzzle, there is a line that hints to the virtual nature of the event before you move on to far more difficult tasks that, frankly, I haven’t spent the time to solve.

18-20th May 2021 Google IO! pic.twitter.com/ut1hHnTtF9 — Ferris Kleier (@Nachtschrecken) April 7, 2021

Again, according to people smarter than me with more time on their hands this afternoon, we already have the dates of the event: May 18th – 20th. So, in just over a month from now, we’ll see how Google handles a few big keynotes, a few hardware releases, and likely a whole boatload of Chrome OS and Chromebook news as well. It’s always a fun week and packed with news, so be sure to go ahead and mark your calendars for what should be a very, very interesting time with Google in the middle of May.