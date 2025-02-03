Score $120 off the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet, now just $379

The Google Pixel Tablet just got another attractive discount that makes this Android tablet very tempting once again. This time around, the 256GB model is seeing a price cut at Amazon where you can snag the bundled package with the charging dock for $479 or the standalone device for just $379. While we saw slightly steeper discounts during Cyber Monday 2024, this current offer is still a compelling deal on a very capable Android tablet.

As highlighted in my one year later review, the Pixel Tablet features a premium build, a beautiful display, and a clean, optimized Android software experience. Under the hood, the Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver snappy performance, smooth gaming, and impressive battery life.

And the Charging Speaker Dock included in the bundled package can transform the Pixel Tablet into a versatile smart home hub, all while keeping it charged and ready for action. As I’ve emphasized many times before, this tablet has become a surprisingly useful companion around the house and home office, especially with the new Home Hub screensaver.

Let’s talk through the numbers. As I said, the 256GB Pixel Tablet is the model that’s seeing these discounts at Amazon but if you’re planning on keeping this tablet for a while, I’d recommend future-proofing your purchase with the 256GB model regardless of this deal. So, the model with the charging speaker dock is now available for $479, a $121 saving from its $599 retail price. The 256GB standalone tablet is marked down to $379, a $120 savings from its $499 retail price. It’s worth noting that this deal is only available at Amazon and is only for the Porcelain color but you’ll probably keep the tablet in a case most times since there isn’t a stand built into the device.

So, should you buy this? Well, I think the Pixel Tablet is an excellent option for those already invested in the Google ecosystem. Recent software updates, including notification syncing, music hand-off, and the smart home screensaver that I mentioned above, have only enhanced its appeal in my eyes.

Yes, there are rumors circulating about Google potentially shelving the Pixel Tablet 2, but the current model remains a strong contender in the Android tablet space. It’s crucial to remember that these rumors won’t impact the performance or software updates for the existing Pixel Tablet. If you’re seeking a tablet that integrates seamlessly with your other Google devices and offers a unique smart home experience, the Pixel Tablet is definitely worth a closer look.