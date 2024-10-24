You can now magically hand off music from select Pixel phones to the Pixel Tablet

Google’s magical tap-to-cast feature that was teased back at CES 2024 is finally arriving on select Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet. This new feature allows you to effortlessly transfer music back and forth between your Pixel phone and Pixel Tablet by just moving your phone close to the tablet. A mention of this new feature was included in the October Pixel Drop but now it’s showing up for users and is officially called “Hold close to cast.”

You might be wondering how this magical musical handoff is possible. Well, it’s likely using UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology. Think of it as a super-precise, short-range radio signal that allows your phone and tablet to communicate seamlessly. So, with the power of UWB, you can just bring your phone close to your docked Pixel Tablet, and your music seamlessly transfers from one device to the other – no tapping, no menus, no fuss.

advertisement

Because of the UWB tech that’s being used to make this happen, you will need a fairly recent Pixel phone to get this to work. According to Google, the supported device list includes the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet. And for now, Google says it will work with Spotify and YouTube Music, but hopefully, more apps will join the party soon.

If you’ve got the right hardware, enabling this feature is a breeze. Just head over to your Pixel’s Settings app, then Google > All services tab > Cast options. You’ll then see the “Hold close to cast” settings option, just tap into that and toggle it on. You’ll also need to make sure the Pixel Tablet is docked and that both devices need to be on the same WiFi network.

advertisement

Keep in mind that “Hold close to cast” is still rolling, so you might not see it immediately. This new feature, along with the new Home Controls screensaver, and app windowing are all adding up to make the Pixel Tablet a formidable Android tablet. Let me know in the comments below if you’re seeing the new “Hold close to cast” feature on your Pixel.