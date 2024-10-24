Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You can now magically hand off music from select Pixel phones to the Pixel Tablet

By View Comments

Hold Close To Cast new feature on Pixel Tablet and Pixel phones

Google’s magical tap-to-cast feature that was teased back at CES 2024 is finally arriving on select Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet. This new feature allows you to effortlessly transfer music back and forth between your Pixel phone and Pixel Tablet by just moving your phone close to the tablet. A mention of this new feature was included in the October Pixel Drop but now it’s showing up for users and is officially called “Hold close to cast.”

You might be wondering how this magical musical handoff is possible. Well, it’s likely using UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology. Think of it as a super-precise, short-range radio signal that allows your phone and tablet to communicate seamlessly. So, with the power of UWB, you can just bring your phone close to your docked Pixel Tablet, and your music seamlessly transfers from one device to the other – no tapping, no menus, no fuss.

advertisement

Because of the UWB tech that’s being used to make this happen, you will need a fairly recent Pixel phone to get this to work. According to Google, the supported device list includes the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet. And for now, Google says it will work with Spotify and YouTube Music, but hopefully, more apps will join the party soon.

If you’ve got the right hardware, enabling this feature is a breeze. Just head over to your Pixel’s Settings app, then Google > All services tab > Cast options. You’ll then see the “Hold close to cast” settings option, just tap into that and toggle it on. You’ll also need to make sure the Pixel Tablet is docked and that both devices need to be on the same WiFi network.

advertisement

Hold Close To Cast YouTube Music
Hold Close To Cast Spotify

Keep in mind that “Hold close to cast” is still rolling, so you might not see it immediately. This new feature, along with the new Home Controls screensaver, and app windowing are all adding up to make the Pixel Tablet a formidable Android tablet. Let me know in the comments below if you’re seeing the new “Hold close to cast” feature on your Pixel.

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.