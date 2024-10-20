Turn your Pixel Tablet into a smart home hub with this new screensaver

Android 15 has landed, and with it, a useful new feature that transforms your Pixel Tablet (or Pixel phone) into a hands-on smart home control dashboard while it’s charging. This new screensaver isn’t just a static display, either – you can actually control your devices right from the screensaver.

To get this up and running, just head into your settings and look for “Display & touch.” Then tap “Screen saver” and select the “Home Controls” option, and you’ll be ready to go. Once you dock or plug in your Android 15 device, the Home Controls screensaver will take over. It pulls up your Google Home Favorites tab and gives you instant access to things like your lights, cameras, and thermostat. Need to turn off the downstairs lamp or peek at the front door camera? Just tap the screen – it’s that easy.

advertisement

I took this new feature for a spin on my Pixel Tablet and I’m absolutely loving it. While I think this might be useful on phones for some users, I think this is a great fit for tablets, especially the Pixel Tablet with its charging dock. It’s just so much faster and more convenient to have those controls readily available when the Pixel Tablet is docked next to my desk.

Google’s been pushing for easier smart home control in many areas lately, with the new Home Panel on Google TV and the recently released Favorites widget on Android. And I’m all for it – anything that simplifies smart home control is a win in my book.

advertisement

And here’s one interesting tidbit: this feature isn’t just for Google Home users. Android Authority has discovered that other smart home platforms can get in on the action, too. Apparently, it’s a fairly straightforward process for other smart home apps to add this functionality, which is fantastic news for folks who aren’t fully invested in Google’s ecosystem.

Beyond the new smart home screensaver, there are a few other noteworthy improvements for the Pixel Tablet that were also just announced. Notifications now sync between your Pixel phone and tablet when you’re on the same Wi-Fi network, and the digital photo frame has been updated with new clock designs and the ability to share photos directly from the display. These new features, including the screensaver, are now live on the Google Pixel Tablet and Pixel phones running Android 15 and Google says they should be available on more devices soon.

advertisement