Google Home’s new Favorites widgets gives you quick access to your smart home

Google has officially released the Google Home Favorites widget for all Android users with devices running Android 12 or higher! Previously available only to those in the Public Preview program, this widget provides convenient and quick access to frequently used smart home devices and automations directly from your home screen.

This eliminates the need to open the Google Home app for simple tasks such as turning on lights or activating routines. After dragging the widget into place, you can choose to sync the widget with your favorites designated within the Google Home app or customize it with specific controls. And the widget is resizable too, allowing you to adjust its dimensions to suit your home screen layout preferences.

Multiple widgets can be placed on the home screen, each configured with unique controls for different devices and even different “homes” you have linked to any Google account on your phone. For me, this means I can have a widget for both the office and my house, which is very handy.

For basic on/off devices like lights, a single tap on the widget will toggle the power state. More complex devices, such as air conditioners or Nest Hubs, will open the Google Home control page for more granular adjustments when tapped but you’re still having a click by not having to open the app first. Additionally, the widget refreshes your device status every 30 minutes to ensure accuracy.

And this new widget isn’t just for your phone either – it works on Android tablets too, as long as they are running Android 12 or higher. The Pixel Tablet, in particular, already has a Google Home button on the home screen when the device is docked, but this new widget will give you similar functionality when you are undocked, using the tablet around the house. Home Favorites Widget on Pixel Tablet

This wider release of the Google Home Favorites widget is just another way that Google is making it easier to control your smart devices. Google recently also rolled out a new Home Panel on the Google TV Streamer that will be a game-changer for many users, and this new widget on Android is just another way that you can easily access your smart devices.

Via 9to5Google