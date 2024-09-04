The Google TV Streamer’s smart home feature could be a game-changer

Google has a knack for baking in just enough tempting features to make their new hardware enticing and the newly announced Google TV Streamer looks to be no different. While it’s pricier than the Chromecast devices that came before it, there is one feature that might make all the difference: the new Home Panel.

Imagine this: it’s movie night, the lights are dimmed, the popcorn’s ready, and your phone is put away in another room, but you forgot to adjust the thermostat. Well, with the new Home Panel on the Google TV Streamer, you can control your smart home without needing to reach for your phone or say a voice command. Turn off the lights, tweak the temperature, and even check your Nest Cam to see who’s at the door – all within the Quick Settings menu.

advertisement

Bringing the Pixel Home Panel to the big screen

If you’ve used a Pixel phone or the Pixel Tablet, this will feel familiar. Google first introduced the Home Panel on Pixel devices last year, offering quick access to your favorite smart home devices from the lock screen or Quick Settings – a feature I use all the time now! And with the introduction of the Google TV Streamer, they’re bringing that same convenience to your TV.

The Home Panel on Google TV works similarly offering a curated list of devices and allowing you to control them or check camera feeds directly from the panel. No more fumbling for your phone or shouting voice commands – it’s all right there on your TV screen.

advertisement

As a new parent, I know the struggle of trying to maintain focused family time while still needing to manage the house. With the new Home Panel, I could leave my phone in the other room and still do things like turn off the lights when my little one is falling asleep or check the cameras, all while staying present in the moment. It’s a small thing, but it could be very helpful.

And with built-in support for Thread and Matter, the Google TV Streamer can seamlessly connect and control your compatible smart home devices, too. Google even has plans to enable local control as noted by Android Police, making your smart home controls snappier than ever since they won’t be routed through the internet.

advertisement

Is the Home Panel enough to sway you?

While we don’t yet know if the Home Panel will come to other Google TV devices, for now, it’s a unique selling point for the Google TV Streamer. If you’re already invested in the Google smart home ecosystem, this feature alone could be the reason to choose the Streamer over a cheaper option like the Onn. 4K Pro streaming box that I normally recommend. When you pair this feature with improved specs, hopefully better Bluetooth, and the ability to expand storage with the USB-C port, the Google TV Streamer starts to shape up as the complete streaming package.

With pre-orders open and availability just around the corner on September 24th, I’m eager to get my hands on the Google TV Streamer and see how the Home Panel fits into my smart home. Could this be the feature that finally bridges the gap between our entertainment and smart home setups? Only time will tell, but I have a feeling Google might be onto something here.

advertisement