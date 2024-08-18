The Google TV Streamer has the same USB-C trick as its predecessor

The recently unveiled Google TV Streamer has caught my attention with its sleek, minimalist design and upgraded internals. Sporting just three ports – HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-C – the device might seem a bit sparse at first glance but it looks like the USB Type C port has a trick up its sleeve that will open the door to plenty of connectivity options.

In a nod to its predecessor, the Chromecast with Google TV, Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the new Google TV Streamer USB-C isn’t just for power. This means you can connect various devices like external storage with a simple Y splitter cable.

With a 32GB of onboard storage, the average user might not need extra space for apps but this could be a game changer for those who prefer playing local media files from external drives. If you want, you could say goodbye to streaming platforms and rely solely on local storage.

Beyond storage, the extra USB-C functionality extends to peripherals as well. While Bluetooth gaming controllers will be the go-to for many, wired controllers, keyboards and mice are now in the mix. And for those power users juggling multiple devices, a USB-C hub with power pass-through is going to be the way to go. We’ll need to test these setups, of course, but I’m hoping something like the OWC Travel Dock will be an affordable dongle solution for those who need some extra ports.

While I would have liked to see Google use some of the extra space on the back of this larger, set-top box to include a few extra ports, I’m at least happy to see that they didn’t dumb down the USB-C. I’m not sure how many people will want to expand the storage but when you’re paying $99 it’s nice to at least have the option.

Whether you’re a minimalist or a tinkerer with a plethora of gadgets, it looks like the Google TV Streamer is ready to adapt and deliver. With pre-orders open now and official availability on September 24th, I’m eager to get my hands on one and put it to the test. Stay tuned to see if Google’s latest offering justifies its premium price tag or if the Onn. 4K Pro streaming box will continue to be my go-to recommendation.

