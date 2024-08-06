Say hello to the Google TV Streamer: A $99 entertainment and smart home hub

Google has officially unveiled the Google TV Streamer, a pricey but powerful successor to the beloved Chromecast. This new set-top box will cost $99 and boasts significant improvements in performance, smart home integration, and user-friendly features. While it may require a separate HDMI cable, Google says the Google TV Streamer is poised to deliver a faster, more premium streaming experience when it launches on September 24th.

Available in porcelain (white) and hazel (dark gray), the Google TV Streamer is designed to be displayed under your TV, seamlessly blending with your home decor and allowing for improved connectivity across your smart home devices. The Google TV Streamer also has a built-in Thread border router and Matter support, which will enable connectivity with other smart home devices outside of just Google products.

advertisement

And speaking of smart home integrations, one of the standout features is the Google Home panel that’s accessible within the settings menu. This panel provides convenient control over smart home devices and cameras directly from your TV screen, adding a layer of convenience to your living room experience.

Addressing user feedback regarding the Chromecast with Google TV’s performance limitations, Google has equipped the Streamer with a 22% faster processor, double the RAM and 32GB of storage. While it might not outpace the Nvidia Shield TV or Apple TV 4K, this upgrade should provide much smoother navigation and a more responsive user experience.

advertisement

The Google TV Streamer also has support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and spatial audio, ensuring a high-quality audio-visual experience. On the back of the box, you get HDMI, ethernet, and USB-C for charging along with a button to find your remote. As for the specifics, the Google TV Streamer supports HDMI 2.1a, Wi-Fi 5, gigabit ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The included remote has been thoughtfully redesigned, now featuring front-facing volume buttons and a customizable button for quick access to preferred functions. The addition of a remote finder button on the back of the Google TV Streamer addresses a common user frustration, making it easier to locate the remote when misplaced.

advertisement

And, of course, Google is leveraging its Gemini AI technology to enhance the user experience. Viewers can now access detailed summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content while browsing. Generative AI screensavers and Google Photos integration in ambient mode add a personalized touch to your TV, too.

The Google TV Streamer’s combination of performance enhancements, smart home features, and AI-powered capabilities positions it as a premium streaming option but we’ll need to get our hands on one to see how it stacks up against the much more affordable Onn. 4K Pro streaming box from Walmart that can be had for just $49. But with pre-orders starting today and availability from September 24th, hopefully, we’ll be able to get one in the office soon. What are your thoughts on Google’s next-gen streaming device? Let us know in the comments below.

advertisement