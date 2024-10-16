Android 15 rolls out to Pixel devices large and small

Well folks, it’s finally here! Android 15 is officially making its way to Pixel devices, and as always, there are quite a few new things under the hood to talk about. Google’s packed Android 15 with quite a few new features focused on security, productivity, and overall user experience. It’s definitely not a massive UI overhaul whatsoever, but the new things included should definitely prove helpful to users across the board as this new version of Android makes its way to phones.

Security gets a boost

First up, let’s talk security. One of the standouts here is the new Theft Detection Lock. This AI-powered feature can actually detect if your phone’s been snatched and is being carried away – whether the thief is running, biking, or even driving off. If triggered, your device automatically locks down, making it that much harder for a thief to access your data.

Android 15 also includes Remote Lock, allowing you to quickly lock your device from any other device using just your phone number and a simple security check. And to further deter thieves, Google’s added authentication requirements for settings that are often targeted, like removing your SIM card or turning off Find My Device. They’re even locking down your device if multiple failed attempts are detected for apps and settings. These updates make it significantly harder for thieves to reset and sell a stolen device, hopefully deterring theft in the first place.

Private Space

Ever wish you had a secret compartment on your phone for those extra-sensitive apps? Well, with Android 15, you have it. Private Space is like a digital safe, allowing you to create a separate, secure space for apps like your banking, social media, or dating apps.

When Private Space is locked, these apps become virtually invisible – hidden from your app list, recent apps, notifications, and even your settings. To access them, you’ll need to go through an additional layer of authentication, ensuring your sensitive information stays secure and away from prying eyes. You can even choose to hide the existence of Private Space altogether, adding yet another layer of privacy.

New stuff for foldables and tablets

If you have a foldable or tablet, Android 15 has some goodies in store for you, too. Google’s clearly focused on boosting productivity with features designed to make multitasking a lot simpler.

The taskbar gets a nice upgrade, allowing you to easily pin and unpin it from the screen. This gives you more control over your layout and keeps your favorite apps within easy reach.

App pairing is another useful addition, providing a shortcut for multitasking. You can open apps like Google Drive and Gmail simultaneously and easily drag and drop files between them. You can even save your most-used app combinations, which then appear as a single app icon on your home screen, ready to launch in split-screen mode with a single tap.

Camera, Messaging, and Passkeys

Android 15 also brings improvements to the camera, messaging, and password management. Low Light Boost and in-app camera controls are getting a boost, making it easier to capture great shots even in challenging lighting conditions. Third-party apps also get more camera control, including more precise flash control.

For those who rely on messaging, carrier messaging apps can now utilize satellite connectivity, allowing you to send and receive messages even without mobile or Wi-Fi. And if you’re using Passkeys for authentication, you can now log in to supported apps with a single tap.

There are likely tons of smaller features in this update that will trickle out over the course of the next few weeks, but this should get you started. While not a massive UI overhaul like we’ve seen with big Android updates in the past, Android 15 delivers a lot of new creature comforts that should definitely prove useful for plenty of users: Pixel users first, though.