The Pixel Tablet can now sync notifications in Android 15: Here’s how to set it up

The Pixel Tablet is a fantastic device that I’ve been using a lot around the house, but one thing that has consistently bugged me is the duplicate notifications. Thankfully, with the launch of Android 15, Google now has a fix that allows you to sync notifications across Pixel devices, including the Pixel Tablet.

The new feature called “Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices” was mentioned in the October Pixel Drop. This update included several other notable updates for the Pixel Tablet like the Home Controls screensaver and “Hold close to cast” but I think this new notifications feature, in particular, will be a very helpful feature for anyone who is going back and forth between a Pixel phone and the tablet throughout the day (like I do.)

With this new feature, your Pixel phone and Pixel Tablet can now play nice and sync your notifications between devices. Dismiss an alert on one device, and it magically vanishes from the other. You’ll need to make sure you’re running Android 15 on a Pixel 6 or later (including the Pixel Tablet, of course), have the feature enabled in settings, and be connected to WiFi.

How to remove duplicate notifications on your Pixel devices

To get rid of duplicate notifications, you’ll first need to dive into Settings > Notifications where you’ll spot a new option called “dismiss notifications across Pixel devices.” Tap this option to open a page where you can enable the feature.

When you toggle on the “Dismiss on this device” feature, there will be another screen pop-up where you’ll allow notification access for Device Connectivity Service. Just toggle on the “Allow notification access” button and then you’ll be taken back to the “Dismiss notifications” page where you can then Google the account you want to use.

Finally, you must repeat this process on all your Pixel devices logged into the same Google account, or else this feature won’t work. After updating to Android 15 on the Pixel Tablet, I even received a notification asking if I wanted to turn on this setting. It’s also worth noting again that this feature only works over WiFi and both devices have to be connected to the same network.

And that’s it! You’ve officially removed the headache of duplicate notifications on your Pixel Tablet and other Pixel devices. So long, duplicate notifications – you definitely won’t be missed.