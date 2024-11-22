The rumored Pixel Tablet 2 is now rumored to be cancelled

Today’s rumor mill churn isn’t looking good for the future of Google’s attempts in the tablet market. Just a year after the Pixel Tablet hit the scene, internal sources are reporting to Android Authority that Google has hit the brakes on its successor, the Pixel Tablet 2.

This comes as a bit of a shock, especially considering the initial buzz around the Pixel Tablet. Google seemed like they were ready to carve out their own space in the tablet world, with a unique design and a focus on seamless integration with the Pixel ecosystem. Remember those rumors about a first-party keyboard with a touchpad supposedly coming for the Pixel Tablet 2? Well, it looks like that’s not going to be happening anytime soon, either.

Profitability concerns

So, what exactly happened? According to sources, Google pulled the plug due to concerns about profitability. Apparently, the company wasn’t convinced that the Pixel Tablet 2 would be a financial success. This is particularly interesting given that Google was reportedly already in the early stages of planning a third-generation Pixel Tablet for 2027 as well.

There are a few things to keep in mind, here. First, this news doesn’t necessarily mean that Google is abandoning the tablet market altogether. The report suggests that Google is still considering future Pixel Tablets, including a potential Tensor G6-powered model in 2027. Maybe the Pixel Tablet 2 was just a gap filler and didn’t have a lot of unique things to bring to the space.

Second, if you’re a current Pixel Tablet owner, none of this impacts your experience or software updates. Google is still committed to supporting the original Pixel Tablet, and Android itself is still very much invested in large-screen experiences. From foldables to desktop windowing in Android 15 to the rumored absorption of ChromeOS, there’s a lot on the horizon for Android on larger screens for sure.

Finally, remember that the Pixel 2 and now its cancellation are all just speculative rumors. Is it all likely true? Yes, but this stuff has a tendency to play out differently than you may think a lot of times, so until we hear something that is totally official from Google regarding a new tablet, it’s fair to just assume things are being worked on, and we’ll get a Pixel Tablet sequel if/when Google sees an opportunity to make one.