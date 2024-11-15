Google’s Pixel Tablet 2 might finally address my biggest complaints

It’s been a little over a year since Google launched the Pixel Tablet and it’s really grown on me. It’s a unique device that seamlessly blends into my home thanks to its clever charging speaker dock and is a device that I pick up every day. But let’s be honest, it’s not perfect. It’s not exactly a productivity powerhouse and I’ve always wished that Google would make first-party accessories for the Pixel Tablet.

Well, it looks like Google might be addressing these shortcomings head-on. A source close to the matter has revealed to Android Authority that Google is indeed working on an upgraded second-generation Pixel Tablet, and this time, it might just include a Google-made keyboard case.

While the design is rumored to be similar to its predecessor, with potentially thinner bezels and some repositioning of buttons and cameras, the real story lies in the potential for enhanced productivity. Google has been improving Android’s software capabilities for tablets, adding features like desktop windowing support, improved keyboard accessibility, and enhanced stylus integration. These updates, coupled with the rumored keyboard case, suggest that Google is serious about making the Pixel Tablet 2 a more versatile work companion. Desktop windowing on the Pixel Tablet

The source also indicates that the Pixel Tablet 2 will boast a newer camera and a more powerful Tensor chip. While the exact camera specifications remain unknown, hopefully, we’ll get improved image processing and some new features. As for the chip, it’s unclear whether it will be the current Tensor G4 or the upcoming Tensor G5.

Regardless of the specific chip, the upgrade will be significant. Both the G4 and G5 will offer substantial performance boosts over the Pixel Tablet’s Tensor G2. And an updated chip would not only boost performance but also potentially enable features like display output, further enhancing its productivity chops.

The keyboard case itself is said to connect via pogo pins on the rear of the tablet and fold to prop up the device. Interestingly, there were hints that Google was developing a stylus and keyboard for the original Pixel Tablet, but according to the source at Andriod Authority, those plans were reportedly scrapped due to quality concerns. Perhaps this time around, Google has ironed out the kinks and will deliver a keyboard case that meets its high standards. Pixel Tablet with the EIP keyboard case

The big question remains: will there be an official stylus to accompany the keyboard case? Google has a history of creating excellent first-party accessories, like the innovative keyboard for the Pixel C, the sleek Pixel Slate folio keyboard, and the Pixelbook Pen with its “circle to search” feature. It’s certainly within the realm of possibility that a stylus is also in the works, further enhancing the Pixel Tablet 2’s productivity potential.

While these early details paint an exciting picture of the Pixel Tablet 2, many questions remain unanswered. What are the full hardware specifications? Will there be a stylus? What will the price be? Hopefully, more information will surface as we get closer to the tablet’s presumed 2025 release.

In general, it looks like Google seems to be taking the Pixel Tablet line in a more productivity-focused direction. With a potential keyboard case, upgraded specs, and a better camera system, the Pixel Tablet 2 could be a compelling option for those seeking a tablet that can handle both work and play.