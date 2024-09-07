I wish Google would release the rumored official keyboard and pen for the Pixel Tablet

It’s been several months since the standalone Pixel Tablet hit the shelves, but there’s something missing: Where are the Google-made keyboard and pen that were rumored to accompany this sleek Andriod tablet? Sure, we’ve got third-party options – the eiP Magnetix case has been great – but Google knows how to make excellent accessories. So, Google, what’s the hold-up?

Back in April, leaker @MysteryLupin claimed that Google was gearing up to launch a refreshed Pixel Tablet along with an official stylus and Bluetooth keyboard, each sporting a €100 price tag. The accessories would reportedly mirror the Pixel Tablet’s Hazel and Porcelain color scheme. But these rumors seem to have fallen short. We did end up getting the standalone Pixel Tablet (although it wasn’t quite a refresh since the specs did not change) and the accessories just never showed up.

First-party accessories often give us far better compatibility and unique features, which would undoubtedly make the Pixel Tablet a more compelling option for productivity enthusiasts and creatives alike. Imagine the seamless integration and potential features that Google could deliver with an official keyboard and stylus.

Google’s expertise in crafting exceptional tablet keyboards is undeniable. Remember the Pixel C? Its keyboard showcased innovative features like wireless charging coils and robust magnets in the kickstand. Then there’s the Pixelbook Pen, the well-designed stylus that was a pioneer in introducing “circle to search” on a Google device. And let’s not forget the Pixel Slate, with its matching Pixelbook Pen and distinctive folio-style keyboard case with built-in charging pins. Sure, the Slate’s keyboard had its quirks, but its comfortable typing experience and sleek design are hard to forget.

Pixel C Keyboard Pixelbook Pen Pixel Slate Keyboard

Google just has a knack for creating accessories that enhance both functionality and user experience. While the eiP Magnetix case I’ve been using adds valuable productivity to the Pixel Tablet, the potential of first-party accessories remains intriguing. What unique features could Google introduce? Would they offer attractive bundles for consumers? Are they maybe waiting to launch these accessories with a Pixel Tablet 2?

For now, we’re left to speculate. But for those of us embracing the Pixel Tablet, an official Google keyboard and stylus would be a welcome addition. Let’s hope they make their debut soon, and that they are worth the wait! Are you holding out for Google to make a keyboard and pen? Let me know in the comments below.

