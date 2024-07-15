EIP launches Magnetix keyboard/trackpad case for the Pixel Tablet

If you are a Pixel Tablet owner or maybe you’ve been eyeing one now that Google sells just the tablet, this new keyboard case could vastly improve your productivity. EIP is a new brand from the same folks that make Penoval USI pens, so when they said they were making a keyboard case for the Pixel Tablet, we were intrigued. Now the Magnetix Keyboard Case for the Pixel Tablet has arrived in the office and is officially available to buy on Amazon.

As you might have guessed from the name, the Magnetix case features a removable keyboard that magnetically attaches to the main part of the case. The magnets are strong, too, allowing you to grab the tablet from the top screen portion without worrying that the keyboard will go flying off. The main tablet case has an adjustable stand that can go back to 135° and the stand opening also allows the tablet to still connect to the charging dock. You also get a pen loop on the side so you can easily store your USI pen when you’re not using it.

Moving down to the detachable keyboard, you’re met with a decent-sized keyframe and yes, a trackpad, that gets you basic gestures like a 3-finger swipe to switch between apps, a 4-finger tap for a screenshot, or a 3-finger swipe down to go home. To get even more productive, the keyboard features a top row of shortcuts for things like screen brightness, media controls, mail, copy/paste, and more. You also get 7 backlighting colors to choose from with 3 levels of brightness.

EIP is claiming this keyboard case will get a whopping 200 hours of battery with the backlighting off or 5 hours with the backlighting turned on. Luckily it does have a sleep mode to help with the battery but you will need a USB Type-C to charge since this case doesn’t utilize the pogo pins on the Pixel Tablet to charge.

As for availability, you can pick up the EIP Magnetix Keyboard Case from Amazon or directly from EIP. If you’re looking for a protective case and keyboard/trackpad combo for your Pixel Tablet, this might be the accessory for you. The sleek bag that was featured in the video is also available on Amazon, in case you were wondering.