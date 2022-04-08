Nvidia GeForce Now follows Google Stadia’s cue by offering “Instant Play Free Demos”

Just weeks ago during the Google for Games Developer Summit, Stadia announced that it had already launched several free click-to-play game demos. These offer a prolonged glimpse into the gameplay mechanics, story, and atmosphere of a title without the commitment or buy in of purchasing it outright. The hope is that users would like a game and then buy in would increase as a direct result of those demos.

So far, there are already many to choose from on Stadia including Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Risk of Rain 2, Grime, MotoGP21, and more with additional demos being added over time to promote the service. Now, Nvidia is following the industry path forward and offering its own “Instant Play Free Demos” for GeForce Now account holders.

Just as with Stadia’s demos, you don’t need to be a paying subscriber on GeForce Now to benefit from these instant play demos, but you do need to have an account to log in. In this way, it’s different from Stadia, because Google’s cloud gaming service will let literally anyone who can run it play with just one click – no account, nothing.

GeForce Now is offering demos for Chorus, Ghostrunner, Inscryption, Diplomacy Is Not an Option, and The RiftBreaker Prologue for now, with free demos to come down the line, including from the 2021 Epic MegaJam finalists (Boti Boi, Microwasp Seekers, more).

Unlike Stadia’s timed demos, however, GeForce Now’s demos will let you play up until you reach a certain point in the content before cutting you off and enticing you to buy the game on either Steam, the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, or GoG. If you have a free account, you will have to hope out and then back into a streaming session after every hour though.