Play Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Risk of Rain 2, MotoGP 21 and more with Stadia’s new free trials feature

During the 2022 Google for Games Developer Summit, Stadia announced that it would be rolling out free trials for several games so that anyone – literally anyone who has access to the service and has a reliable internet connection could get their first taste of cloud gaming. This is clearly a strategy to onboard the naysayers and those who just aren’t sure if they can run it on their current connection, but it’s also great for anyone looking to try a game they haven’t invested in yet or feel hesitant in doing so.

To kick things off, there are seven titles available to try with a free trial (Trials are different than demos, of which there are a few like Chorus, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Resident Evil Village among others), with more likely to be added down the line, so the barrier to entry into Google’s cloud gaming service is now virtually nonexistent.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 120 minutes free

Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension on the verge of overflowing into the real world. PLAY NOW!

Risk of Rain 2 – 60 minutes free

Escape a chaotic alien planet by fighting through hordes of frenzied monsters. Combine loot in surprising ways and master each character until you become the havoc you feared upon your first crash landing. No run will ever be the same. PLAY NOW!

GRIME – 120 minutes free

Destroy… Absorb… Grow… GRIME is a fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue. PLAY NOW!

MotoGP 21 – 60 minutes free

Take your place on the starting grid and get ready for the most realistic and immersive MotoGP™ videogame ever. Live the 2021 Season at its fullest. Live the most authentic and immersive 2-wheels racing experience with more than 120 official riders, over 20 tracks and new and improved features for an unprecedented level of realism. Relive the history of MotoGP™ with more than 40 historic riders and their iconic bikes. Take full control of your managerial career. Also, our revolutionary neural AI system based on machine learning is back with significant improvements. Take the fun to a whole new level challenging your friends online or create your own events with the Race Director mode, enjoying a smooth and lag-free experience thanks to our Dedicated Servers. PLAY NOW!

SteamWorld Dig 2 – 30 minutes free

SteamWorld Dig 2 takes you on a platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it’s up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath. PLAY NOW!

PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls – 30 minutes free

Big city, bigger adventure! When the PAW Patrol learn Mayor Humdinger has taken over a buzzing metropolis, they must save Adventure City from his selfish scheming. And the pups need YOU on Team PAWsome! So, Adventure City here we come. Be the pups – including Chase, Skye, and streetwise Liberty – and use their unique abilities in high-steaks rescue missions. Use next-level gadgets and vehicles to explore the city. And have fun with Pup Pup Boogie and more minigames. You can play solo or in couch co-pup mode, in this fun-for-all 3D platformer. The PAW Patrol pups are born heroes – are you ready to join them on their bravest mission yet?! PLAY NOW!

The Jackbox Party 8 – 30 minutes free