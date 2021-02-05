Nvidia GeForce Now has streamed over 175 million hours of gameplay in its first year

It’s officially been one whole year since Nvidia launched its GeForce Now service, and in a new blog post, it’s detailed its achievements in that time. One of the most striking takeaways was that they have streamed over 175 million hours of gameplay to users – that’s unreal!

Not only that, but the service supports 800 titles, including 80 free to play games – all from 300 publishers. Gamers have enjoyed Cyberpunk, Control, The Medium, and more with RTX turned on so that they could benefit from ray tracing, cinematic quality graphics, and more. Here’s a list of the most popular free to play titles that ate up most of the streaming time in 2020:

Fortnite

League of Legends

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Apex Legends

Rocket League

Warframe

DOTA 2, Path of Exile

Counter-Strike

World of Tanks

If you’d like to see the rest of the top stats including which indie games were played most, you can check out their infographic, but one of the things that ought to catch your eye is the fact that Chromebooks were among the primary devices that the service had a large uptick in popularity with. In fact, Chromebooks were the first devices that could play GeForce Now through the web browser before Nvidia opened it up to Windows and macOS users last week – no user agent switching necessary.

Since cloud game streaming became so popular, Nvidia has done a lot to get to this point, and it’s amazing that they’ve done so in as little as one single year. This is no doubt because of their friendly and unspoken competition with Google Stadia, the other major player in this space, and gamers are the ones who will benefit most from it all. If this is all possible in one year, imagine where cloud gaming will be in five years, or even ten!