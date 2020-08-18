NVIDIA GeForce NOW is finally available on Chromebooks

It’s been a long time coming and, frankly, I’d shelved it as a ‘may never happen’ scenario, but as of 9am EST this morning, NVIDIA GeForce NOW actually works on Chromebooks, completely via the web, and far – FAR – better than I would have initially expected it to. Just yesterday, NVIDIA teased an announcement set to happen this morning and, though I was tempering my expectations, I was really hoping that a Chrome-based bit of news was coming our way.

Honestly, I didn’t expect the news to completely be about Chromebooks, but I’m sure glad it is. Starting today and in beta for right now, Chromebook users can simply head to play.geforcenow.com, log in, and begin playing any game in their library. We won’t re-hash how all this works, but know that any game you’ve previously had access to in GeForce NOW is at your disposal right on the web. Just like Stadia, all you need is a browser, a mouse (or controller), and an internet connection. I was up and running with APEX Legends within a couple clicks and the meager Samsung Chromebook 4 I’m using was playing the game at a silky-smooth framerates with no issues whatsoever.

If you need a primer on what GeForce NOW offers, you can read more about that in our previous posts on the subject. Just know that this streaming game service has a library of about 650 games and many of them are titles you already own. No need to re-buy or wonder if anyone is around to play. These games are streaming from Windows PC’s inside NVIDIA’s infrastructure, so the existing audience you play with is still the same. While not every game you want will be there (publishers have been pushing back a bit on streaming game services), a ton of them are.

Currently, NVIDIA is offering a special deal for new sign ups in the form of a 6-month Founders membership for $24.95 that includes a Hyper Scape Season One Battle Pass token and exclusive Hyper Scape in-game content, too. It’s basically a $65 package, so if you are even a tad bit interested in playing AAA games on your Chromebook and Stadia just isn’t quite doing it for you, GeForce NOW is looking like one of the best deals available for Chromebook users. Hit the link below to sign up and get going.

Sign Up for a GeForce NOW Founders Membership