Nvidia GeForce NOW finally works through the Chrome browser on Windows and macOS devices

You’ve been able to spoof the Chrome browser on Windows and macOS into believing it was running on a Chromebook using a User Agent-Switcher extension for months now, thus allowing you to play Nvidia’s GeForce NOW without downloading its official client. As of today though, you can now load up the web app version of the cloud gaming software right through Chrome – no tricks or workarounds needed!

This means that your compatible Steam and Epic Games titles are playable right through the browser regardless of your operating system! GeForce NOW has more than 750 games in its ever-expanding library, by the way.

In 2.0.27 we are adding beta support for the Google Chrome browser, which will enable millions more prospective new PC gamers to easily play the latest games on Windows and macOS. (ChromeOS is already supported.) Other platforms may work, but are unsupported. Just point your Chrome browser to https://play.geforcenow.com to get started! Nvidia GeForce NOW Changelog v2.0.27

Additionally, Nvidia has added an easy way for you to create bookmarks and shortcuts to your favorite games so that you can launch them in one click. Just go to a game’s options in your GeForce library, and select ‘Shortcut’ to add it to your desktop!

They’ve also added support for Apple’s M1 chip with this version, so these newer Apple products will now be supported though this will still require a download of the GeForce NOW launcher for now. Lastly, a touch-friendly version of Fortnite is launching soon, so instead of having a buggy mess of a game through their cloud console, you’ll soon be able to play the game with your fingers on Chromebooks, Mac and Windows devices.

My hope is that they add controller support shortly afterward. Having the full-fledged Fortnite experience on Chromebooks outside of the Google Play app would be pretty incredible and would attract more gamers to Google’s lightweight, inexpensive laptops. Epic Games is aggressively circumventing every roadblock to making their games available everywhere, and it’s all thanks to the power of the open web!

Launch Nvidia GeForce NOW