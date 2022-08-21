Nvidia launches 1440p support for GeForce NOW, but ChromeOS misses out

This week, Nvidia began to roll out its 1440p streaming option for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. This new streaming quality option is available directly through your web browser via Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on Windows PCs.

Being advertised on its official blog as a back-to-school effort, Nvidia is encouraging students to play AAA games directly through the web on their study breaks. In addition to the 1440p resolution, you can also enable 120 fps by going to “Settings”, and then “Custom” on the streaming quality section.

In order to benefit from both of these great updates, you’ll need to be subscribed to the premium tier of GeForce NOW which also has RTX 2080 enabled. Once you’ve done this, you can start playing with one click. The service has over 1,300 titles, including the ever-popular Genshin Impact, and instead of buying them directly from Nvidia, you simply connect your Epic Games and Steam libraries to “claim” games you’ve already paid for through those other services.

Six new games have also launched on the platform, and you can find them below:

Thymesia (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)

Century: Age of Ashes (Steam)

Clanfolk (Steam)

Coromon (Steam)

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Steam)

Phoenix Point (Epic Games Store)

The only bad thing about these wonderful updates is that anyone attempting to play GeForce NOW on ChromeOS is out of luck. For some reason, Chromebooks are capped at a 1080p resolution, much like streaming apps remain to date on Google’s operating system. Do you subscribe to gain RTX support and higher resolutions and frame rates, or are you using the service at no cost to play around with cloud gaming?

