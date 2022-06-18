Soon, you’ll be able to cloud stream Genshin Impact on Nvidia’s GeForce NOW

In a nice surprise this week, gamers are receiving an update (version 2.0.41) to Nvidia’s GeForce NOW that includes in-stream copy and paste support from the clipboard while game streaming from PCs and Macs. This means that there’s no need to enter a long, complicated password for the digital store, and you can get your games faster.

However, the real news comes in the fact that six new games will be available to stream this week. Chivalry 2 (a new release on Steam), Starship Troopers – Terran Command (Steam and Epic Games Store), Builder Simulator (Steam), Supraland (Steam), The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam), and POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Steam).

As with all games on GeForce NOW, you just add them to your library after having claimed them on the appropriate platform, and you can play them without a download! With the new clipboard feature, it should be easier than ever to get logged in too, assuming that the clipboard works on the Epic Games Store and Steam login pages. I’ll have to test this out to be sure.

The biggest news in the official blog post though was that miHoyo’s Genshin’ Impact – a popular, high-quality, open-world Chinese anime-style action roleplaying game (that’s a mouthful) is finally becoming available for cloud streaming on the platform! Genshin Impact is already available on the Playstation 4 and 5, Android and iOS, and on Windows, so to have it available wherever you go without a download is the icing on the cake, and the cake is not a lie.

My favorite part of the game is its slick elemental combat, high-quality voice acting, gorgeous artwork, and diverse cast of characters. Check out the trailer for the new Genshin update called “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” that you can enjoy when you jump into the game on June 23, 2022 – that’s just a few days away!