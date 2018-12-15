Killer Deal On The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 & Free Google Home Mini

Dell launched the new Inspiron Chromebook over a month ago, and for most of that available time, this device has been $599 from either Best Buy or Dell. While I think that is a tad high, I wasn’t overly offended by the base price on this device while using it.

Dell has built a solid, attractive, and fast device in the Inspiron 14 and they include a ton of perks as well; backlit keys, solid speakers, a garaged stylus, and aluminum casing all around.

Still, $599 is getting in the range where consumers start getting a bit more picky and less eager to make a purchase without really spending some time thinking through things. After all, the Lenovo Yoga, HP Chromebook x360, and Acer Spin 13 can all be had for a very similar price and all offer many of the same perks.

When the competition is fierce, consumers always win. This appears to be the case as we wrap up 2018 as we’ve already seen deep discounts on these brand-new Chromebooks. As we speak, the deal on the fantastic HP Chromebook x360 is still active ($449) and there are $100-off deals on quite few others.

Dell, however, has put together what could end up coming out of this pack of new Chromebooks as the best overall package, checking nearly every box on the feature list. So when this device gets a price cut, it is worth taking note.

As of today, Best Buy has the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 on sale for $449, and I can’t recommend this device enough at that price point. They’re even throwing in a free Google Home Mini!

Much like I said in the HP Chromebook x360 initial impressions video, at this kind of price, these Chromebooks are simply no-brainers. If you are looking for a $400-$500 Chromebook, pull the trigger.

We’re just not sure how long these deals will last. You can check out my initial impressions video below.

Get The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14