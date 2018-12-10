$100 Off And A Free Google Home Mini On Some Hot Chromebooks

Best Buy has brought back their 20 days of holiday doorbuster deals and along with them they’ve discounted some of the latest Chrome OS devices and throwing in a Google Home Mini.

FOR FREE!

The deals include some of the latest Chromebooks on the market. Devices like the HP Chromebook X360 14, Lenovo Chromebook C630 and Core m3 Samsung Chromebook Plus will save you $100 and score you Google’s tiny Assistant Speaker.

To snag this deal, simply add the eligible Chromebook of your choice to your cart and the Home Mini will be added and discounted automatically.

I’m not sure if there are any limits on the promotion but I added three eligible devices to my cart and three Home Minis were added and all three were free.

For a full list of Chromebook deals from Best Buy, head to the link below.