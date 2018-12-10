Best Buy Just Slashed $200 Off The HP Chromebook X360 14!

This morning, we shared some really good deals that are going on at Best Buy this week. Savings of up to $100 and a free Google Home Mini are impressive to see just a couple of weeks after Black Friday but one of the hottest Chromebooks around just got a lot cheaper.

The Chromebook X360 14 is HP’s addition to the 8th gen Kaby Lake lineup that includes the Lenovo C630, Dell Inspiron 14 and the premium-priced Acer Spin 13. I picked up one of the HPs during the holiday shopping madness and thus far, it’s leading the pack combining the most beckoned for features, best aesthetics and value-focused price point.

At $599, the HP Chromebook X360 14 is worth the money but Best Buy has offered up an insane deal that will not only save you $200 on the 14″ convertible, but you’ll also still get the free Home Mini.

Now, Best Buy regularly prices the HP at $649 so which is $50 more than HP offers their model. Still, at $200 off this Chromebook deal is near impossible to beat.

$449.99 scores you the Core i3 Kaby Lake processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage and a device that feels as premium as just about anything on the market.

This deal isn’t listed under Best Buy’s “doorbusters” so I have no idea how long it will last. If you’ve been holding out for the best Chromebook deal of the holiday’s this is probably it. Grab one while you can.

HP Chromebook X360 14 At Best Buy

Big shout out to George E. for spotting this deal.