Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 Initial Impressions [VIDEO]

The fourth quarter of 2018 has been prolific at delivering more higher-end Chromebooks than any other time in the history of the platform. Where once upon a time we only saw one or two quality devices in a given year, we’re not almost overwhelmed with options, configurations, price points, and manufacturers.

It’s a problem I’m insanely glad to have, but it brings new challenges, too. For one, it means a lot more video production and filming for us. For you, it means a growing number of Chromebooks to sort through when making purchasing decision. I promise we’re getting these initial impressions and review videos filmed and out to you as quickly as we can, but there are still a few we haven’t even removed from the box yet.

Thankfully, today we lay hands on the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 and can at least say, at this point, there are some really nice things to like about this one.

To name a few:

Beautiful, striking design

Slim side and top bezels

Good screen

Plenty of work space

Blazingly fast performance

Quality keyboard and trackpad

Responsive touchscreen

Convertible form-factor gives you options

However, with every device, there are drawbacks. Here are the not-so-hot things right off the bat:

No backlighting on the keyboard

High MSRP

Relatively heavy and large

Fingerprint magnet

Average speakers

These are, of course, just initial thoughts and impressions. As we always do, I’ll spend some time working and using this device as my main machine and see how it holds up. I’d imagine I’m going to love the performance and large display at the desk, for sure. We’ll have to see if the benefits of this device outweigh the negatives. For now, enjoy the video!