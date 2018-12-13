HP Chromebook x360 14 Initial Impressions [VIDEO]

November and December have been crazy for us here at Chrome Unboxed. Between Google’s new hardware and most major Chromebook vendors launching new devices, it has been a non-stop stream for the past few weeks. Don’t get me wrong, that’s a good thing for everyone!

After all, we only used to get one nice Chromebook at a time. Now we’ve been met with multiple in a short time frame from Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Google, and now, HP.

While we firmly believe 2019 will be the year of the tablet and detachable in the Chrome OS world, 2018 has clearly been the year of the mid-high range, convertible Chromebook. For many consumers, there has been a void in the $400-$700 range of Chromebooks and the end of 2018 has delivered big time.

The review is still pending, but I’d argue this HP Chromebook x360 may just be my favorite of the bunch. With a great look, fantastic inputs, beautiful screen, and speedy performance, there’s not much this Chromebook doesn’t do well. The only thing it lacks that others deliver is a stylus experience, so if that is part of your ideal Chromebook, this one won’t be for you.

After spending about 36 hours with it, we wanted to give you a quick look at things so far as we prep the full review. Keep in mind, as of right now, you can snag this little beast of a device for as little as $450, and (spoiler alert) if you are even remotely considering it at that price, I’d tell you to snag one right now.

Get The HP Chromebook x360 14