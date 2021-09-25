Hyper adds two new USB-C Works with Chromebook accessories to its lineup

Earlier this year, Hyper – a premium Works with Chromebook partner – announced two Type-C accessories that would allow you to extend the capabilities of your Chrome OS workstation. The HyperDrive 14-port docking station and the HyperDrive 5-port USB-C hub will finally be available in November and October respectively. Additionally, a USB-C to ethernet adapter was announced. All three were due to release last month, and are finally on their way.

Today, however, the company announced two new items, both of which are available right now! The HyperDrive USB-C to USB-A 10Gbps Adapter for Chromebook and the HyperDrive USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for Chromebook can be picked up from the HyperShop immediately. Let’s take a look at what they both have to offer, shall we?

The HyperDrive USB-C to USB-A 10Gbps Adapter for Chromebook

The perfect connectivity solution for anyone who needs your Chromebook to be compatible with USB-C external drives, keyboards, mice and any other devices that support USB-A.

Forget USB 3.0. Enjoy seamlessly transferring your files faster than ever before with our blazing-fast 10Gbps USB-A port that’s also USB-IF Certified.

If you’re looking for something portable and durable, this USB-C adapter is shorter than a golf tee and the premium aluminum enclosure provides better heat dissipation.

Get more peace of mind knowing it’s certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

The HyperDrive USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter for Chromebook

The perfect connectivity solution for anyone looking to instantly connect your Chromebook to HDMI 2.0 monitors or displays with the highest-resolution HDMI video quality at 4K 60Hz.

Don’t worry about having to install cumbersome software or drivers. Ease of use is everything. That’s why this USB-C adapter has plug and play capabilities. Just connect and you’re ready to go.

If you’re looking for something portable and durable, this USB-C adapter is shorter than a golf tee and the premium aluminum enclosure provides better heat dissipation.

Get more peace of mind knowing it’s universally compatible with the latest HDMI 2.0 displays and it’s certified by Google engineers to meet Chromebook compatibility standards.

If you’d like to take a look at the aforementioned products that will be releasing soon or these new items, just head on over to the HyperShop using the blue button below! The company is known for its high-quality accessories, and it’s exciting to see the Works with Chromebook sticker making its way on to more and more third-party partner products. Have you ever tried a Hyper product? If so, please let us know your thoughts below!

