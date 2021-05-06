HYPER unveils new Works with Chromebook USB-C lineup

HYPER and its parent company Sanho have announced a Works with Chromebook line of USB-C docks and accessories for enterprise, education, and home use. The California-based accessory maker is known for its premium docks, hubs, and adapters for Apple products as well as high-end PCs like the Microsoft Surface. Just recently, HYPER has added a number of USB-C hubs to it website that work with Chromebooks but today’s announcement adds three new devices that are officially part of the “Works with Chromebook” ecosystem.

HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook

HYPER’s current devices already include anything from a monster 18-port docking station to very portable hubs and card readers. The first additions to the official Works with Chromebook only consist of three devices but they are guaranteed to work with your Chromebook. The first is a 14-port USB-C docking station that looks a little bit like the OWC docking station I used at my desk for years. HYPER’s dock is a sharp-looking muted grey and features just about any and all the ports you need except for an SD card reader. Not sure why they left that off but maybe Gen 2 will throw one in. Here’s a closer look at the 14-port Chromebook docking station that features 2 HDMI ports, 85W USB-C power delivery, an Ethernet port, and more.

HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook

Supports dual 4K 60Hz or triple 4K 30Hz video output

Triple USB-A 10Gbps and dual USB-C 10Gbps ports

85W USB-C Power Delivery to Chromebook

Kensington Security Slot

Optional vertical stand and VEGA mount

Ports: 2 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 2 x DP 4K60Hz, USB-C 4K60Hz 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-C Upstream PD 65W, 3 x USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Jack, DC 135W

Dimensions: 210 x 80 x 28mm / 8.27” x 3.15” x 1.1”

Weight: 272g / 9.6oz / 0.6 lb

Availability: August 2021

MSRP: $239.99

HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook

Next up is a device that’s probably more practical and more sought-after for Chromebook users. the 5-port USB-C hub gives you a full-sized HDMI port, Ethernet, 60W power passthrough, a USB-C, and two USB-A ports. This would be a great hub to have at your desk to power your Chromebook, extend a display and hook up peripherals all from one compact location.

Portable USB-C hub based on Google’s design

Turns a single USB-C port into 5 ports: HDMI 4K60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-A, and USB-C Power Delivery 60W

All the essential ports needed for most Chromebook

Dimensions: 110 x 50.1 x 16.9mm / 4.33” x 1.97” x 0.67”

Weight: 80g / 2.8 oz / 0.17 lb

Availability: August 2021

MSRP: $79.99

Last but not least, HYPER has launched a USB-C to Ethernet adapter. I don’t have such a product in my arsenal but I know of plenty of users that travel a lot and this is a must-have when you’re on the road and encounter shoddy wi-fi at a hotel. If you’re near a business center or maybe you want a hardline connection at work or home, this will allow for up to 2.5-gigabit transfer speeds and you won’t have to fret about dropping a wi-fi signal. All of the products will be available from HYPER in August and you can find the company’s current lineup of Chromebook-compatible products at the link below.

HYPER Chromebook Docks and Hubs

HYPER’s products may be more premium than what you may be looking for and that’s okay. Honestly, this news is more exciting simply because we love to see premium accessory makers moving into this space. It is a sign that Chrome OS has reached a new level of maturity and that the market as a whole has taken notice. Gone are the days of buying an accessory and simply hoping that it will work with your device. Looking forward to giving HYPER’s new lineup a test run when they hit shelves.