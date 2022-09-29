Everything we’re expecting from Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 hardware event [VIDEO]

We’re only about a week out from Google’s October hardware event, and it looks like the devices Google has in store for us are numerous. There are the announcements we all know are coming, the products we feel pretty confident we’ll see, and some that we’re just hoping for, too. All signs are pointing to an event full of fun hardware, so let’s take a look at all the stuff we’re expecting.

We’ll go through each item we’re anticipating, starting with the sure bets and then move to a few things we are hoping to see, but don’t have full confirmation on just yet. If all of this hardware is at the event or at least discussed in a bit more detail, it will easily make for the most jam-packed Google hardware event yet.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Let’s start with a couple of sure things: the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google has been pretty straightforward with these phones, letting everyone in on the design back at Google I/O in May and they’ve even made it clear that a second generation of Tensor with be along for the ride, too. Most of the specs we have for these devices are either leaked or found in bits of code here and there, but we feel pretty confident about most of it by this point.

First, there is the new-ish design that stays true to what Google created in the Pixel 6 while making a few course corrections along the way. Notably, the camera bar on the back is mostly metal now, making it far less prone to scratches and cracks. The new colors look great too, with the standard white and black models being flanked by a new hazel color for the Pixel 7 Pro and lemongrass for the standard Pixel 7. I like the options on offer, and personally, I’m going for the hazel Pixel 7 Pro when I go to upgrade.

For the cameras and displays on both phones, there are rumors and assumptions, but it looks like both will be similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. I’d wager we’ll see small improvements to the screen, but the sizes and resolutions will likely be exactly the same. For the cameras, rumors suggest we’ll see the same hardware on both phones for the most part, with the only change being the standard Pixel 7 getting an upgrade over the Pixel 6 in the front-facing camera department. Where you can’t record 4K selfie videos on the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 should come with this ability this time around, and that means a hardware upgrade must be in order.

Internally, the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 should provide a modest bump in performance and GPU while keeping things iterative enough to maybe keep Google from repeating the months-long bug-fest that was plagued the Pixel 6 line. There are rumors that 128GB and 256GB will be the only storage options, but we’ll have to wait and see on that front. Additionally, nearly everyone expects the same 8GB and 12GB of RAM in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro respectively, matching what we saw in last year’s phones.

With all this, we firmly expect Google to lean heavily on some new photo and video features for these phones. The improved GPU in Tensor G2 should assist with the camera pipeline and with machine learning applications as well. As always, Google likely has a few new tricks up its sleeve for these new phones when it comes to photos and videos, so be on the lookout for that. And while we don’t have confirmation of it yet, I think it’s safe to say we’re all hoping for a vastly improved fingerprint scanner this time, too.

Pixel Watch

The other known entity is the Pixel Watch, shown off alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May at Google I/O 2022. Apart from the looks of this device, Google has been pretty hush-hush about everything from software to hardware to price. We do know there will be 3 colors – silver, black and gold – and multiple watch bands to launch alongside them, but that’s about all we know for sure. There are, however, quite a few other leaked and rumored tidbits that we are expecting.

At this point, all signs point to the processor in the Pixel Watch being an older chip from 2018, but they also position it as having a customized co-processor to handle watch-related activities, too. Additionally, it looks like 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will flank that processor, putting it at the top of all Wear OS watches on the market right now by quite a margin when we talk about RAM and storage. As long as this processor and custom co-processor are decently fast together, the RAM and storage should make for a smooth, enjoyable experience.

We also expect Google to lean into their own experience for the Pixel Watch, highlighting glanceable info and helpful features versus the standard Wear OS software. With full Fitbit integration, this could look far different than other Wear OS watches that have come before and that’s a good thing. The Pixel Watch looks gorgeous, but it needs to be functional and focused if Google plans on people shelling out the $349 for it. And that’s without LTE if rumors are to be believed. With wireless connection on board, prepare for a $399 price tag and some decently-high expectations that will surely come along with it. Google’s had a long time to craft this watch and they need to deliver on this first attempt.

Nest Wi-Fi Pro

Now we’ll move on to things that we know are on the way, but aren’t as clearly announced just yet. The new Nest Wi-Fi Pro has already hit a few retailers by accident, and we feel confident that this is one of at least two new Nest devices we’ll hear about at Google’s event. It looks like it will come with Wi-Fi 6E and be available in 3 colors: Snow, Fog, and Lemongrass.

There will be no Wi-Fi points available and this time around, Google is just selling the main router as a single, pack of two or pack of 3, starting at $199. It’s a router, so there’s not much to share outside of the fact that I’m extremely excited to get Wi-Fi 6E included in Google’s already-fantastic routers. We use them here in the office and we all have them at home, too, and the coverage and stability is awesome. With Wi-Fi 6E, that only gets better and these new Nest routers will be able to handle multiple devices with far more ease than the older, Wi-Fi 5 models.

New Nest Doorbell

The other Nest device we’re expecting is the new, wired Nest Doorbell. It should end up looking quite similar to the existing wireless Nest Doorbell, and when it is installed – which it will have to be as it is more of a standard video doorbell – it should function in the same way as well. There are no new features to really speak of at this point: we just know its coming. Hopefully as it is the wired version, it will be a bit more cost effective for those who don’t mind a bit of installation.

Pixel Tablet – more details

Further into the category of uncertainty, we have the Pixel Tablet. It debuted at Google I/O as well, but there were absolutely no details. Since then, we’ve learned it will be a mid-range tablet with the Tensor G1 chip inside, affirming the feeling that the Pixel Tablet will be more of a Nest Hub type of device instead of an iPad competitor. With mid-range specs and a fun dock for use at home, this could be a great hybrid device that fits into a space no one has really occupied so far. We hope to get more info about it at the event, but there’s also a chance Google doesn’t even mention it, either.

Pixel Notepad – maybe a tease?

And finally, we are really hoping to see some sort of tease for the upcoming Pixel Notepad. Google’s foldable phone is clearly in the works, and the latest rumors put its arrival somewhere in the first quarter of 2023. While we know it is coming and know that it won’t be launching with the Pixel 7 lineup, this event could be a great time to tease it just like they did with the current hardware 5 months ago at Google I/O. If the rumors hold, we have about 5 months before the Pixel Notepad shows up, so this would be the perfect window to at least show us a real confirmation of its existence and place on Google’s hardware roadmap. Will it happen? That’s totally unclear, but I have a feeling it just might.

For now, that’s all we’re expecting to see at the event. There have been a handful of rumors about a smaller Pixel flagship and a Pixel 7 Ultra, but not only do I not expect those devices at this event: I’m not even sure they are meant to hit the market at all at this point. The things we talked about in this post and video have a legit chance of showing up at the event, and we wanted to keep our list focused on those things for now. Either way, we’ll know very soon what Google has in store for us, and we’ll be live at the event to get hands on it all.