Google’s upcoming device just leaked as the ‘Nest Wifi Pro’, looks to be a self-contained unit

Last month, we reported on an upcoming iteration to Google’s popular Nest Wifi hardware and stated that it would ship with one feature that missed the boat with the launch of the previous version of the device. That feature was Wi-Fi 6E, an improved Wi-Fi standard with increased range, strength, and more simultaneous device connectivity.

Thanks to a slip-up from B&H, we just caught a glimpse of that very device, and before the listing was prematurely published and subsequently taken down, 9to5Google snapped some screenshots of it. It will be called the “Google Nest Wifi Pro” and will come in Snow, Lemongrass, and Fog colors.

Once it officially becomes available, presumably after Google’s upcoming I/O event, it will retail for $199 USD for one unit (it doesn’t come with a point unit for signal extension!), $299 USD for a bundle of 2 units, and of course, $399 USD for a bundle of three. What’s interesting is that the 3-pack will be “multicolor”, which seems to indicate that you’ll get a Snow, Fog, and Lemongrass colored unit in the box. Obviously, you can mix and match them however you want or stick to all one color if you buy three individuals, and that’s fine as the price will be the same either way.

So far as colors are concerned, I have to admit that these are pretty tame and neutral, and I was expecting Google to go with a salmon or sand-colored one at the very least. At least with this lineup, they won’t be so visually obtrusive while sitting around your home, right?

When Google I/O does take place on October 6th, we should see the company’s Pixel Watch, its second-generation wired Nest Doorbell, the new and oddly priced Chromecast HD, and of course, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside this new Nest Wifi Pro. What I really want to know is whether or not you’re going to upgrade your current Nest Wifi router to this upgraded 6E-focused version or if you’re sticking with what you’ve got for another few years.

