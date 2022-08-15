Google’s upcoming Nest Wi-Fi has the Wi-Fi 6E that the last one missed out on

While there’s currently no hardware event scheduled for Google to reveal new devices, something with the model number “G6ZUC” has shown up at the FCC today. According to 9to5Google who confirmed that the number correlates with what they’ve been tracking as the successor to the current Nest Wi-Fi router, this model will boast 6E connectivity, but probably not much more.

Currently, Nest Wi-Fi supports Wi-Fi 5 alone, even though this unit that previously shipped was rumored to have better connectivity, it went the safe route, likely because Wi-Fi 6 was new to the market at the time of their release window.

For those who are unfamiliar, Wi-Fi 6 refers to the 6GHz band, which is a more contiguous spectrum. The new standard has wider channels, less interference, higher gigabit speeds, lower latency, and higher capacity to work with more devices simultaneously.

As you’d imagine, it’s not prevalent in many devices at this stage unless you have a newer phone, but it’s great to see Google’s newest in-home device getting support for better and stronger connectivity. Usually, when we start seeing devices pass through the FCC, it means that Google is cooking up something, but we’ll have to wait and see if a reveal for the Pixel Watch, Pixel tablet, new phones and more is in the cards.

As someone who’s still rocking the original Google Wi-Fi router that came out before the Nest branding took over, I’m definitely overdue for an upgrade. However, I’d rather hear from you all in the comments. Do you think this new Wi-Fi standard sounds enticing enough for you to shell out some more money, or are you sticking with your current Nest router? If you’d like to learn a bunch more about Wi-Fi 6 and 6E and how they stack up against the current standards, MakeUseOf has a fantastic article laying out all of the details.

