Android 13 Beta confirms dockable Pixel Tablet

Back in May, Google sneakily announced that a new Pixel Tablet would be headed our way at some point in 2023. Just a couple of months prior to that announcement, 9to5Google reported that Google was possibly working on a new detachable Nest Hub device. After the news of the new Pixel Tablet, it didn’t take long to connect the dots and presume that these two devices were one and the same.

This week, 9to5Google discovered more evidence to support this theory in a teardown of the latest version of Android 13 Beta. Two animations, seen here, clearly show a tablet being docked to a base along with some very Google-y graphics. This is more than enough evidence, in my opinion, to go ahead and call it. The upcoming Pixel Tablet will be a dual-purpose device and will lean heavily into the Nest/smart home ecosystem.

The teardown also included some insight into how the Pixel Tablet will behave when docked. Like Pixel phones, Nest devices, and even Chromebooks, the docked Pixel Tablet will offer up guided tours and tips on how to get the most out of your new 2-in-1 smart home tablet. Below, you can see some of the on-screen cues that could pop up when the Pixel Tabet is docked to its base.

Get the most out of your tablet, even when it’s docked and charging. Continue setup now, or get a reminder later. “Hands-free help“

Allow Google Assistant to respond even when your screen is locked. “Entertainment anytime“

Play music or cast videos directly from your tablet’s lock screen when it’s docked. “Personalized display“

Choose from personal photos, curated artwork, clockfaces, and more to show on your screen while your tablet is docked. Source: 9to5Google/Kyle Bradshaw

There isn’t much to derive from the APK images as it pertains to the actual base for the Pixel Tablet. Hopefully, it will contain a speaker in the back large enough to carry on the good name of the Nest Audio and the Nest Hub Max. As we discussed on this week’s podcast, this new detachable tablet/smart home device is the perfect at-home multi-tasker. If it truly is powered by the first-gen Tensor chip, it will be powerful enough to handle most daily tasks and entertainment. As a mounted device, it should be a great smart home display. The removable tablet will make it very convenient to take a video call and easily move to another room if you need some privacy or just some peace and quiet.

Anyway, I’m not holding my breath that we’re going to see the Pixel Tablet in the flesh at Google’s upcoming hardware event but I have my fingers crossed that we’ll at least get an update or another teaser. I will admit that I wasn’t on board with this new tablet when Rick Osterloh first pulled it out of his sleeve back at I/O but as time passes, I’m growing more and more fond of the concept and I look forward to seeing this new Pixel come to market.

Big hat tip to Kyle at 9to5Google for unearthing this juicy morsel.