Here’s a look at the 2nd gen wired Nest Doorbell that will be revealed at Google’s hardware event

It’s no secret that Google has had plans to refresh its Nest Doorbell offerings, and with the upcoming Google hardware event, we’re expecting to see a second-generation wired Nest Doorbell device added to the lineup.

Luckily, thanks to the Google Home app’s 2.58 update, and 9to5Google’s excellent APK Insights work via the JEB Decompiler, images of that upcoming device have surfaced. As you can see below, the unit, code named “Venus”, is a pill-shaped doorbell that mimics the design of the previously released battery-operated one.

Obviously, that top circle you see is the camera itself, which will be responsible for letting you see who’s at your front door or if porch pirates are stealing a glitter bomb package, and the bottom circle is the button people press to ring the doorbell itself.

Venus will likely just be called the “2nd generation Nest Doorbell (Wired)”, but Venus is more fun to say, in my opinion. The Roman goddess Venus is known for her love, beauty, and desire as well as, erm…other things. Needless to say, Google engineers code name devices based on how they feel it describes them at their core, and this is clearly a beautiful device that many people will desire when it launches. Let’s just hope it launches at an affordable price!

When it does eventually ship, presumably after the October 6th showing, it will come with a set of wires to help you hook it up to your home’s existing doorbell chime base system, a wedge and a baseplate for mounting it to the wall (at different angles). Not much else is known about it at this point, except that it will focus on 24/7 video history recording via a Nest Aware subscription. Are you looking to buy your first video doorbell, or do you already have a Nest Hello or previous generation doorbell?

