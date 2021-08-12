Google One makes its ‘free’ VPN internationally available

Google One’s ‘free’ Virtual Private Network (VPN) finally rolled out to iPhone users a few months ago, and earlier this year, it exited beta for Android users while gaining new safety features. I put quotes around the word ‘free’ because it’s sort of a misnomer. You actually get the VPN as a part of the company’s 2TB or more storage plans, but you can’t use it without subscribing. However, it’s still a fantastic way to protect your Google account and data with an extra layer of security. It also works on Chromebooks, which is our favorite part, of course.

Now, Google is expanding its availability to seven more countries, giving it the ‘International’ treatment! These new locations include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Once you sign up for One and begin using the VPN, you can share it with your Google Family Group, and even use it on multiple devices where your account resides.

Google’s VPN is different from its competitors in a number of ways, and you can read all of the technical aspects of this in the company’s official White Paper. At this time, it only operates on Android devices and Chromebooks (due to their inbuilt Android architecture) – we’re still awaiting support for iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and macOS devices.

For those unfamiliar, the 2TB+ plans for Google One begin at $9.99 USD per month and goes up to 30TB per month at $149.99 USD. The in-between tiers are 10 and 20 TB which are priced at $49.99 USD and $99.99 USD respectively. You can install the app below to find out more! Are you using Google One’s VPN, or are you sticking with a lower tier of storage? For me, personally, the VPN itself hasn’t been enough to encourage me to upgrade, but I may consider it soon if there is a discount on it again.